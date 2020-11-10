https://justthenews.com/government/congress/sullivan-wins-reelection-alaska-gop-will-hold-50-seats-senate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan on Wednesday was declared the victor in his race for reelection against Independent challenger Al Gross, handing the Republican Party 50 seats in the Senate and throwing control of that chamber to the outcome of two runoff races in Georgia.

News networks announced Sullivan’s victory on Wednesday morning. Sullivan, a former U.S. Marine, was first elected to represent Alaska in 2014.

The GOP now holds 50 seats in the U.S. Senate, just shy of the majority needed to exercise control over the proceedings there. Democrats currently hold 46 seats and two other liberal-leaning Independent senators—Bernie Sanders and Angus King—round out the body.

Runoff elections in Georgia in January will determine the ultimate composition of the Senate. If Democrats win both of those elections, any 50-50 splits in the Senate will be decided by the tie-breaking vote of the presumptive vice president, Kamala Harris.

