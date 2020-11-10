https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/surprise-philadelphia-finds-another-2000-ballots-week-election-day-92-go-joe-biden/

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden in Pennsylvania on election night by 700,000 votes.

Trump SMASHED his numbers from 2016 by 200,000 votes!

So Democrats regrouped that night and were able to find over ONE MILLION votes for Joe Biden in the next TWO DAYS.

It was an electoral MIRACLE!

Philadelphia refused to allow GOP observers into their ballot counting operation in Philadelphia all week.

So now Joe Biden has a lead over President Trump in Pennsylvania by 47,000 votes.

Today the Democrat machine in Philadelphia found another 2,000 votes.

92% went to Joe Biden.

7% went to President Trump.

These people are shameless.

New: latest Philadelphia count adds over 2k votes and Biden wins them 92%-7%, pushing his statewide PA lead past 47k. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 10, 2020

