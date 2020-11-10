https://djhjmedia.com/kari/suspicious-tens-of-thousands-of-pa-ballots-were-allegedly-returned-earlier-than-they-were-sent/

News emerged on Tuesday that many ballots in the state of Pennsylvania appear to have been returned to be counted, earlier than they were sent, causing great suspicion that there was alleged voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential election.

The news of the ballots comes on the same day that President Donald J. Trump tweeted about Ballot counting abuse.

Statisticians are the front lines of Trump’s defense.

Epoch Times reported on Tuesday about the suspicious ballots:

‘More than 20,000 absentee ballots in Pennsylvania have impossible return dates and another more than 80,000 have return dates that raise questions, according to a researcher’s analysis of the state’s voter database.

Over 51,000 ballots were marked as returned just a day after they were sent out—an extraordinary speed, given U.S. Postal Service (USPS) delivery times, while nearly 35,000 were returned on the same day they were mailed out. Another more than 23,000 have a return date earlier than the sent date. More than 9,000 have no sent date.

The state’s voter records are being scrutinized as President Donald Trump is challenging the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania and other states where his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, holds a tight lead. The Trump campaign is alleging that invalid ballots have been counted for Democrats and valid ballots for Republicans were thrown away.

The analysis of the publicly available data was conducted by a data researcher who submitted it first to the Chinese-language edition of The Epoch Times. The researcher, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he consulted about the matter with several USPS field engineers, who said the return dates shown in the database are “impossible.”

“Since October 1, the average time of delivery for First-Class Mail, including ballots, was 2.5 days,” USPS said in an Oct. 29 release.

Impossible and improbable return dates indicate there’s something wrong with either the database or the ballots.

The Office of Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State didn’t immediately respond to requests by The Epoch Times for comment.

In addition to the ballots described above, there were more than 43,000 ballots returned two days after being sent out, which is still remarkably fast, although still possible if the voter quickly delivered the ballot to an election office or a ballot drop box in person. The flagged ballots comprise almost 4 percent of all those issued by the state.

For the rest of the article Please visit Epoch Times for all of the analysis.

