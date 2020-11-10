https://flagandcross.com/sworn-affidavits-from-nevada-michigan-detail-expansive-voter-fraud-details/

Only bad people would be thrilled about winning if they knew cheating was involved. Not just cheating, but literally defrauding an entire nation. Democrats are by far the worst threat to this county.

Right now, Joe Biden seems to be as cool as a cucumber, thinking he’s the next president of the United States.

Hold the phone, Joey boy. It ain’t over ’til it’s over.

Here’s some voter fraud news out of Nevada…

And Michigan…

Here’s a little more on Nevada, via News 3:

“There are hundreds of dead people who voted in Clark County,” said Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union.

Schlapp named two examples: Fred Stokes Jr. and Rosemarie Hartle, both of whom died in 2017. Information from the Clark County Registrar’s Office does show that they received ballots for both Stokes and Hartle, but it’s unclear whether the votes were counted or rejected.

Stay tuned for more on voter fraud in Michigan, Nevada, and around the country…

