Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) spoke about the presidential election for the first time since last Tuesday, avoiding acknowledgment of President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency’s transition delays: reports Manchin shoots down chance that Senate Democrats nix filibuster, expand court MORE‘s projected victory as he said the results have yet to be “certified.”

“Democracy depends upon fair and open elections. We all agree that every legal vote counts and that illegal votes do not. There are processes in place in each state to determine if any vote is legal, and we must respect those processes to ensure the integrity of our elections,” Abbott said in a written statement obtained by an ABC affiliate KTRK Monday evening.

Abbott’s comments come just days after media outlets called the election in favor of Biden on Saturday, following a tumultuous week without a known outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

“Recounts are authorized by law when certain metrics are met, and nearly every election cycle we see recounts take place in at least some races,” Abbott added in the statement.

Though the outcome shows Biden will likely become the 46th president of the U.S., several court filings by the Trump campaign scattered in crucial battleground states prolong the outcome for many concerted GOP proponents echoing Trump’s claims of voter fraud and miscounting.

The vote count is still ongoing in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, and there will be recounts in Georgia and Wisconsin, where Biden is leading.

Texas swung in favor of President Trump Donald John TrumpPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency’s transition delays: reports Trump campaign lawyers worry about pushing lawsuits that could undermine election: report MORE, who took more than a 6 point lead over Biden, who fought hard in final campaign pushes to turn the state in Democratic favor.

Abbott defended the process of conducting recounts, saying “it happens frequently,” referencing past election such as the 2000 election between former President George W. Bush and former Vice President Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreWhoopi Goldberg to Trump supporters: ‘Suck it up’ and accept defeat Washington Times debunks Trump campaign tweet claiming it called election for Gore ABC’s George Stephanopoulos spars with South Dakota governor on voter fraud conspiracy theories MORE.

“Regardless of party affiliation, or no party affiliation, all Americans must have confidence in the accuracy and transparency of our elections. That can be achieved, and must be done swiftly,” he said.

Though state certification deadlines for electoral votes vary by state, most set the deadline on or before Nov. 20.

Other states set their deadlines later in the month and into December.

Pennsylvania requires certifications by Nov. 23, while other close races such as Wisconsin and Nevada have a deadline of Dec. 1.

