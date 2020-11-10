https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/texas-lt-governor-dan-patrick-offers-1-million-reward-evidence-voter-fraud/

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick upped the ante on Tuesday and offered a $1 million reward for evidence of voter fraud.

“I support President Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified,” Patrick said.

KWTX reported:

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick on Tuesday announced he will pay up to $1 million to people who report credible voter fraud. TRENDING: Trump’s Director of Election Day Operations Tweets Photo of Republican Poll Watchers on ‘NO ENTRY’ List in Philly Patrick said whistleblowers and tipsters should turn over their evidence to local law enforcement. Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction will be paid a minimum of $25,000.

Project Veritas a couple weeks ago released a bombshell undercover video of a Texas “Republican” consultant violating both Texas and federal laws.

Raquel Rodriguez, a consultant for GOP House candidate Mauro Garza was caught on camera coercing and bribing voters into voting Democrat.

“Now, you know on here you chose a Republican, not a Democrat, right?” Raquel Rodriguez tells a voter.

Rodriguez is seen on camera taking the ballot from the voter and helping her fill it out.

Later on, Rodriguez admits that what she is doing is illegal and brags about giving the elderly voter a pretty shawl as a gift for her Democrat vote!

“That’s illegal. I could go to jail,” Rodriguez tells a Project Veritas undercover journalist. “If I go to prison, I do not look cute in stripes…I will hate you forever.”

The Project Veritas journalist actually got Rodriguez to admit that President Trump was right when he said there is massive voter fraud.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) said his office contacted the state’s Attorney General’s office about O’Keefe’s undercover video of a ballot chaser bribing voters and getting paid thousands of dollars to help Joe Biden get elected.

“An investigation will determine if voter fraud has occurred. If so, it will be prosecuted,” Governor Abbott said.

