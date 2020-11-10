https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/tgps-joe-hoft-steve-bannons-war-room-10-et-americasvoice-news-tv-discuss-recent-wisconsin-finding/

The Gateway Pundit contributor Joe Hoft will be on The War Room with Steve Bannon Tuesday morning at 10 AM Central.

You can watch the show live at AmericasVoice.news

WATCH ON DISH CH 219 · PLUTO TV CH 240 · ROKU · APPLE TV · FIRE TV

Joe will discuss his viral story on vote switching in Rock County Wisconsin.

This was not an isolated incident.

We are seeing this in the battleground states this year.

And — in every instance the votes are GOING AGAINST President Donald Trump.

