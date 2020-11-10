https://tennesseestar.com/2020/11/10/commentary-democrat-socialists-are-coming-for-you/









by George Rasley

If you thought that the Democrats and their Far Left allies might put you out of work through their job-destroying policies – they will. But they also have a plan to in effect cut out the middleman and go straight after the livelihoods of Trump supporters.

On Friday afternoon, Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter: “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin took it a step further tweeting, “Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society. We have a list.”

Got that – we have a “list.”

And for a while the list of those to be deprived of the opportunity to have a job or “be accepted into ‘polite’ society” was online at the Trump Accountability Project or TAP.

Hari Sevugan, former national press secretary for the Democratic National Committee and senior spokesman for the Barack Obama presidential campaign, promoted the registry of Trump allies by writing, “We just launched the Trump Accountability Project to make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did.”

The site had a spreadsheet of donors, staff, and judicial appointees of President Donald Trump on a Google Drive, which has since been made private and the link deleted from the site, but an archived early version of the targeting list can be viewed through this link.

Attorney Leslie McAdoo Gordon was one of the first to blow the whistle on the Democrats’ totalitarian project by identifying former Barack Obama administration staffer and campaign analytics guru Michael B. Simon as one of the architects of the Socialist enemies list website.

As Ms. McAdoo Gordon pointed out in a must-read Twitter thread “they are doing this all out in the open, because they are totalitarian thugs.”

And what is truly amazing and thuggish is they are not only doing this out in the open, they are even targeting federal judges, which on its face is a felony punishable by up to 10-years in prison.

K. Bhattacharjee, writing for opIndia.com found this disturbing threat from a Far Left activist on Twitter @ClimateWarrior7:

If you know anyone who supported Trump, please add their names to our database. They will be dealt with in due course, once the appropriate legal framework can be put in place.

Conservatives were quick to tear into AOC, Michael B. Simon, Jennifer Rubin and others who promoted the Trump Accountability Project as Nazis, and point out TAP looks like the kind of enemies list dictators compile.

As Mr. Bhattacharjee observed, “it appears clear that the TAP will not limit itself to Trump administration officials and will include everyone who voted for Donald Trump as well. In the run-up to the elections, harassment of Trump supporters was a familiar sight. One Trump supporter was even murdered by a far-left goon. Thus, even if Donald Trump eventually loses the elections, the war against Trumpians will certainly continue. In such a scenario, the chaos in the United States appears to be far from over.”

From our perspective, while the Trump Accountability Project does have some frightening similarities to the Nazi Nuremburg laws, that deprived Jewish Germans of their livelihoods and property, and even the right to marry, in its Orwellian synthesis of high technology and brutal totalitarianism it looks strikingly similar to the Communist Chinese system of “social credit” through which the Chinese Communist Party allocates the rights and privileges of society.

As the Business Insider explained, like private credit scores, a person’s social score can move up and down depending on their behavior. The exact methodology is a secret — but examples of infractions include bad driving, smoking in non-smoking zones, buying too many video games, posting fake news online, practicing religion or Falun Gong or doing anything else proscribed by the Chinese Communist Party.

Here are some ways the Chinese Communist Party uses social credit scores to diminish the quality of life of non-compliant citizens:

Nine million people with low scores have been blocked from buying tickets for domestic airline flights. Three million people are barred from getting business-class train tickets. 17 people who refused to carry out military service last year were barred from enrolling in higher education, applying for high school, or continuing their studies, Beijing News reported. In July of 2019 it was reported a Chinese university denied an incoming student his spot because the student’s father had a bad social credit score.

And finally, in a parallel to the threats posted by those behind the Trump Accountability Project that is both frightening and expected, a 2016 Chinese government notice encouraged companies to consult the blacklist before hiring people or giving them contracts.

So, if you are one of the millions of Americans who put a Trump sticker on your car, a yard sign in your yard, or made a $25 online donation to President Trump’s reelection, be forewarned – it’s not just the judges, the Cabinet members and the White House staff the Left is gunning for, they’re coming for you, too.

– – –

George Rasley is the Editor of Conservative HQ.

Reprinted with permission by ConservativeHQ.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

