After endorsing Joe Biden for president – the first political endorsement of his career – wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said that he cried “manly tears” after the media pronounced Biden the winner for 2020.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Dwayne Johnson congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their victories while commending Americans for voting en masse for record-breaking voter turnout.

“I wanted to shoot this yesterday, when the news broke, but I got a little emotional, admittedly so, I got a little emotional yesterday, manly tears of course, I may have cried a tear or two, or ten, but they were all very manly. All my tears are manly,” he said.

Johnson went on to say that he got emotional because of what he felt his vote “represented.”

“My vote represented humanity. My vote represented decency,” he continued. “It represented the values and the principles of which we teach our little girls. My vote also, for me, represented the importance of just being a good decent human being.”

This past September, Johnson labeled himself a “centrist” that has voted for both parties and hailed Kamala Harris as a “bad***”

“As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past,” Johnson tweeted. “In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing [Joe Biden] & [Kamala Harris]. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE[.]”

“I’ve got friends in all parties, but the one thing we can always agree on is the conversation and the dialogue, and where that conversation lands is always the most critical part,” he said in a video.

“I thought it was a great and extremely productive conversation that we had, and as a registered independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president of our United States,” he continued.

Prior to his endorsement, Dwayne Johnson ripped into President Trump for not being a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd.

“Where is our compassionate leader? The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most,” he said in a lengthy video. “The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it. The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word — we got this — and together, change will happen. Where are you? Because we’re all here. Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process to change has already begun.”

“Where are you?” he continued. “Where is our leader at this time? At this time when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain — begging and pleading with its arms out, just wanting to be heard, begging and pleading and praying for change. Where are you? Where is our compassionate leader who’s going to step up to our country — who’s down on its knees — and extend a hand and say, ‘You stand up, stand up with me, stand up with me because I got you?’”

