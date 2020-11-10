https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-view-co-host-sunny-hostin-supports-blacklisting-trump-associates

In the wake of the election, some Trump opponents have taken the opportunity to threaten his supporters with harsh, draconian punishment no different than a McCarthyite blacklist. According to “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin, that is a perfectly appropriate response.

On Tuesday, the hosts debated a tweet recently sent by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) calling for a blacklist on Trump supporters.

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future,” she tweeted.

Host Whoopi Goldberg had difficulty understanding AOC’s intent, but Sara Haines felt the sentiment sounded like “McCarthyism.”

“This is a bit about archiving or making a list, remind you of the red scare and McCarthyism. It’s a slippery slope to endorse this type of action,” she said.

As reported by Newsbusters, Hostin felt that because Trump’s actions as president were so extreme, his confidantes should be punished.

“You know, I think that Trump, um, tear-gassed peaceful protesters for a photo op. I think the Trump ripped children from their parents. I think that Trump called NFL players sons of bitches I think that—for exercising their First Amendment rights,” said Hostin. “I think those people in his administration that not only drafted some of those policies but were complicit in some of those policies shouldn’t be forgotten.”

“People like Kirstjen Nielsen, people like Stephen Miller, people like Kellyanne Conway, people like Vice President Mike Pence who was woefully inadequate of his role as the head of the coronavirus task force and people like Ben Carson and Betsy Devos, I don’t think those people should be able to profit from their experience within the Trump administration,” she continued. “I don’t think they should be forgotten. I don’t think we should look the other way. I think we need to remember because if you don’t remember things then past becomes prologue. I do think people need to be held accountable for their actions and um I don’t think it’s reminiscent of McCarthyism at all.”

After the election, hardcore leftists have been advocating for a draconian punishment for Trump supporters by way of blacklisting and disenfranchisement.

“If you’re a Trumper I hope the pain and anxiety you feel now is excruciating. You voted against America and for a cult leader who has no redeeming or admirable qualities. He’s a cretin who cares nothing about this country and you don’t either. You deserve all the pain and more,” tweeted former MSNBC host Toure.

Joe Biden has urged Americans to set aside anger and unite together after the election.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris,” Biden said in a statement. “In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.”

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together,” he continued.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

