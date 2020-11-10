https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/ticketmaster-will-require-proof-covid-vaccine-or-negative-test?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Ticketmaster will soon require customers to provide either a negative COVID-19 test result or proof that they have obtained a COVID-19 vaccination prior to attending a concert or event through the platform, according to industry reports.

The company, founded in 1976 and a pioneer in digital ticket sales, will reportedly utilize third-party reporting software to confirm a customer’s vaccinated status before they will be permitted to purchase tickets through the service.

Users will also be able to present a negative COVID-19 test, via a digital “health pass,” in order to gain access to concerts.

Public health officials say a COVID-19 vaccine is likely to start distribution early next year.

