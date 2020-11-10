The Trump administration has formally notified Congress of a $23 billion arms deal with the United Arab Emirates, which will make the UAE the first Arab country to possess America’s most advanced fighter aircraft, the F-35.

Why it matters: This deal has been in the works for some time, but became a sticking point in Israel’s normalization process with the UAE after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied reports that he had given a green light to the deal.

To date, Israel is the only country in the region to possess the F-35.

The U.S. has a commitment to ensure Israel’s military superiority in its region, but the UAE insisted that should no longer be a factor now that the two had normalized relations.

Netanyahu announced on Oct. 23 that he would drop his opposition to the deal, paving the way for its completion.

The U.S., Israel and UAE all share a common foe: Iran.

What they’re saying: “The UAE’s historic decision to normalize relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to positively transform the region’s strategic landscape,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

“Our adversaries, especially those in Iran, know this and will stop at nothing to disrupt this shared progress.”

“This proposed sale will make the UAE even more capable and interoperable with U.S. partners in a manner that is fully consistent with America’s longstanding commitment to ensuring Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge,” Pompeo said.

The big picture: Massive arms deals with Gulf states will be a controversial aspect of President Trump’s foreign policy legacy.