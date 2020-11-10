https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-campaign-calls-for-full-hand-count-of-ballots-in-georgia_3573101.html
The Trump campaign has called on Georgia’s top elections official to take steps related to the planned vote recount to ensure “confidence in our electoral process,” including verifying voter eligibility and a full hand-count of all ballots. Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), who leads the Trump campaign’s recount team in Georgia, made the request to Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a statement on Tuesday, calling for a series of election integrity-related measures amid allegations of voter irregularities. Collins asked for a full comparison of absentee ballots cast and in-person and provisional ballots cast, and for carrying out a voter eligibility check to make sure no felons or other ineligible individuals cast a vote in the state. “Most importantly, the Secretary of State should announce a full hand-count of every ballot cast in each and every county due to widespread allegations of voter irregularities, issues with voting machines, and poll watcher …