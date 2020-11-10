https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-campaign-releases-initial-list-dead-georgia-residents-allegedly?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Trump campaign on Wednesday released an initial list of what it said were numerous deceased residents of Georgia that voted in the 2020 election.

Citing what it said were “several examples [of voter fraud] in Georgia that should be investigated,” the campaign cited four Georgia residents that passed away as long as 17 years ago. One of the cited residents passed away last year but reportedly cast a ballot last week after being registered to vote in October.

“These victims of voter fraud deserve justice,” the campaign said in the announcement, “and legal voters should be able to have confidence that their votes are not rendered meaningless due to illegally cast votes.”

Joe Biden currently leads Donald Trump by three-tenths of one percent in Georgia, or about 14,000 votes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

