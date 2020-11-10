https://justthenews.com/government/security/trump-firing-esper-may-have-been-good-move-says-security-expert?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
Former intelligence officer and president of the London Center for Policy Research Tony Shaffer says firing Defense Secretary Mark Esper, replacing him with his counterterrorism chief, Christopher Miller, was likely a good move. Shaffer, who served on Trump’s transition team with Gen. Michael Flynn, says sharing material support or classified briefings with a transition government before an election is officially called goes against policy.