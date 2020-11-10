https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/trump-honors-veterans-during-ceremony-arlington-cemetery?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Amid a steady rainfall, President Donald Trump honored America’s servicemen and women at the annual Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday.

The event marks his first official public appearance since media outlets called the presidential race for former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday.

Flanked by first lady Melania Trump, as well as Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence, the event featured a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in recognition and commemoration of the veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

A 21-gun salute was fired as they arrived for the wreath-laying ceremony.

“On Veterans Day, we pause to pay tribute to all who have proudly worn our Nation’s uniform. These Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen selflessly placed lives, well being, and security of others before their own,” Trump said in a proclamation issued hours before the event.

“We enjoy the privileges of peace, prosperity, and freedom because of our veterans, and we are forever indebted to them beyond measure,” he said.

Pence had been scheduled to travel to Sanibel, Florida, Tuesday through Saturday, according to Federal Aviation Administration, but will instead be in Washington on Wednesday.

