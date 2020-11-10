https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-wins-north-carolina-decision-desk-hq-projects

Decision Desk HQ called North Carolina for President Trump on Tuesday afternoon, awarding the state’s 15 electoral votes to the president on the outlet’s election map.

Decision Desk HQ is the first major outlet to award the state to Trump over Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The call comes a week after election day on Nov. 3 and is one of the final states to be called by any major election decision desk. Trump has led in the state almost the entire time as outstanding ballots continue to be counted in North Carolina.

Decision Desk HQ Projects Trump (R) Has Won The State Of NC And Its 15 Electoral Votes Race Called At 11-10 1:41 PM All Results: https://t.co/mMSMwaoZxw — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 10, 2020

Decision Desk HQ declared Biden the winner of the presidential race over the weekend after projecting him to win Pennsylvania. A number of other major media companies followed suit, most after awarding the former vice president the state of Pennsylvania and pushing the Democratic candidate above 270 electoral votes on their election projection maps.

As The Daily Wire reported over the weekend:

The Associated Press, ABC News, CNN, and NBC News called the 2020 presidential election for Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Saturday morning after projecting Biden as the winner of Pennsylvania and its 20 votes in the electoral college. By calling Pennsylvania for Biden, the media outlets joined DecisionDeskHQ in putting the Democratic nominee at 273 votes in the electoral college, where 270 votes are needed to secure the presidency when the electors meet in December.

Trump has not conceded the race as his campaign and the GOP continue to fight legal challenges in a number of battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Arizona that may or may not impact the results of the presidential election. The Trump campaign has made a number of allegations in press conferences such as election officials blocking GOP poll observers from accessing ballot canvassing operations and instances of voter fraud that likely favored Biden and other Democrats.

After most major media outlets declared Biden the winner of the presidential race, Trump released a statement vowing to challenge the projected outcome in court and asserting that the race is not yet over.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said. “Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.”

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots,” he continued. “This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.”

