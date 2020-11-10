https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trumps-director-election-day-operations-tweets-photo-republican-poll-watchers-no-entry-list-philly/

The Trump campaign’s director of election day operations has tweeted a photo of a list of Republican poll watchers on a “no entry” list in Philadelphia.

Included on the list was Corey Lewandowski, a senior advisor to the campaign, who was denied entry.

“Look at this. I was DENIED access even with a court order. What are they hiding in Philly. Election Fraud,” Lewandowski tweeted in response to the photo shared by Mike Roman.

Look at this. I was DENIED access even with a court order. What are they hiding in Philly. Election Fraud. https://t.co/YYUMclEp9Y — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) November 10, 2020

TRENDING: HUGE EXCLUSIVE: Michigan AG Dana Nessel Sends Cease and Desist Order to Journalist Demanding He Erase His #DetroitLeaks Video Showing Voter Fraud Training — OR FACE CRIMINAL PROSECUTION

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that “Trump’s campaign filed a federal lawsuit Monday seeking to stop elections boards and the state from certifying results that were tabulated while its watchers couldn’t observe.”

“They were completely in the dark, completely unable to oversee the vote count, as was their legal right,” Kayleigh McEnany, an adviser for Trump’s campaign and the White House press secretary, said while explaining that poll watchers who were legally permitted to observe the count were blocked and put behind barriers.

🚨Shocking photo from Philly Election Canvass – a list of Republican Poll Watchers on a “NO ENTRY” list!! Including @CLewandowski_ pic.twitter.com/QUzjsTsbdU — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 10, 2020

BREAKING: Republican Poll Watchers On “No-Entry” List In Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/WdM3OJCWpC — Chief America 1st Trumpster (Maricopa Vote Vet) (@ChiefTrumpster) November 10, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

