This is not a banana republic. This is the United States of America.

Election integrity is at risk. How this is resolved may well determine what kind of a country we become and what kind of a legacy we leave for our children and posterity.

As one man put it, “The importance of getting it right outweighs the importance of rushing to judgment.” Who was this? Some rube with the Trump campaign? No, actually, that was former Clinton Cabinet member Warren Christopher on Nov. 11, 2000, speaking on behalf of the Gore campaign during the hotly contested Bush-Gore election.

The media, including Fox News, have already called this race for Joe Biden. Joe Biden even said he has a “mandate” from the American people. Many are calling him “president-elect.” Is it not more honest to call him, at best, the “projected president-elect”? Besides, who died and gave the media the authority to decide who is president?

There’s always cheating in elections, I suppose. It seems that conservatives always have to get a percentage or more of extra votes to counteract the cheating. Hmm. If the left is so great, why do they so often have to cheat to win?

There are serious and credible allegations of voter fraud in some of the key swing states. The swing states include Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Here are some examples:

Citizen Free Press reports: “[Rudy] Giuliani tells Maria Bartiromo [Fox News] this morning [Nov. 8] that as many as 900,000 invalid ballots were cast in Pennsylvania, and that the Trump campaign will reveal the full slate of evidence in court.”

Trump attorney Sidney Powell added that they’ve identified 450,000 ballots in Pennsylvania that only had Biden marked on them (not any vote for candidates of other offices on the ballot).

In Pennsylvania, supposedly 840 voters were 101 or older; 39 lived through the Civil War; 45 were born in the 1800s. These are among the 21,000-plus dead people in Pennsylvania that are reported to have voted. As some wag noted, “I see dead people voting.”

Despite court orders, poll counters in Philadelphia and Detroit reportedly have prevented Republican monitors from observing the ballot counting. Furthermore, in some instances, workers have boarded up windows, eliminating any pretense of transparency.

A software “glitch” in Michigan has caused thousands of votes for Trump to be applied as votes for Biden. Ian Miles Cheong tweets (Nov. 6): “The software used to tabulate the votes in one county sent at least 6,000 Trump votes to Biden. 47 counties used the software. Other states may have, too. Was it a glitch or a ‘feature’?”

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan said, “This is the first time in American history, where you have a party systematically set out to win an election after the election. That’s what they’re doing, and it has to be stopped.” [Emphasis added.]

Perhaps love of abortion is a key motivator in all this. As Gary Bauer of American Values noted, if someone has no problem with killing babies up to the moment of birth (and even after, in some cases), why would they have a problem with cheating in an election?

Judge Darrell White is a conservative Christian and the founder/director of Retired Judges of America. I once interviewed him for Christian television in reference to America’s Christian heritage.

He told me, “Our founders were not atheists. They pledged their lives, their fortunes, their sacred honor on behalf of themselves, but also, on behalf of posterity. That’s us and our grandchildren, and we hold the truths of the Constitution and the sacred guarantees that are ours as Americans. We hold them not as owners, but in trust. We are trustees for the next generation.” [Emphasis added.]

As trustees, it is up to us to make sure that we preserve our national heritage and genuine trust at the polls. White adds that “our founders clearly had a biblical worldview” – a major component of which is a belief in the “notion of the depravity of man.”

The division of powers by the founders was based on their knowledge that man is sinful. James Madison, a key architect of the Constitution, put it succinctly: “All men having power ought to be distrusted.” That’s not cynical. It is because of that view we enjoy the freedoms we enjoy.

The day could come when we lose that freedom because of a monopoly of power by the ruling class, by big tech (which has systematically censored conservative and Christian content) and by big media.

Love him or hate him, Trump is fighting for our nation’s election integrity.

There’s something rotten in Denmark. Well, I don’t know about Denmark.

