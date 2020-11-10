https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/10/truth-hurts-ted-cruz-points-out-miraculous-change-in-cnn-covid-reporting-after-calling-the-race-for-biden-and-jake-tapper-cant-deal/

We’ve all ‘joked’ and adjusted our tinfoil hats over the past few months about how COVID would magically get cured on November 4, especially if Sleepy Joe won. Now, it could very well be our (and a bunch of other people’s) imagination but it certainly seems to be changing. From Pfizer’s vaccine suddenly being ready sooner than later to CNN dropping its COVID DEATH TRACKER to Andrew Cuomo saying they would be changing their tone on the virus …

It all seems sorta, convenient.

Ted Cruz even noticed:

Miraculous. COVID cured, the very instant the networks called the race for Biden. https://t.co/YcYeIolilZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 10, 2020

Hallelujah!

Jake Tapper didn’t appreciate the good senator from Texas’ tweet:

We continue to cover this horrible crisis that our public officials are not doing enough to stop. Yesterday: https://t.co/C44pa5pwDF https://t.co/dzlzjLETxW — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 10, 2020

But that doesn’t address what Ted pointed out, that the COVID tracker was gone.

For months that TRACKER OF DEATH AND DESPAIR has been on their network and it’s suddenly gone? And to Ted’s point here, the vaccine couldn’t have been announced a week earlier?

C’mon man!

Jake, why didn’t Pfizer announce their vaccine until 48 hours—literally—after the networks called the race for Biden? They didn’t know about it last week? https://t.co/ZAfIknelmx — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 10, 2020

Inquiring minds want to know.

