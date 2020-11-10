https://thepostmillennial.com/tucker-carlson-rips-big-tech-for-protecting-joe-biden

Tucker Carlson went after the “tech monopoly” for suppressing the voices of Trump supporters and hiding damaging information about Joe Biden.

A few weeks ago the New York Post published information about the Biden families influence peddling operation. Facebook limited the distribution of the article, Twitter censored it and restricted those who shared it.

Tucker also called out Google for censoring information that was critical of mask wearing and lockdowns, he says it was because Biden supported the opposite.

“The Biden campaign knows exactly what happened, they know exactly the degree in which they benefitted from it, and that’s why the rewarded their co-conspirators in big tech with even more power,” citing Biden’s recent hiring of Facebook executive Jessica Hertz and Cynthia Hogan, Apple’s vice president for public policy and government affairs.

Tucker finished with a call to action: “we have to end Silicon Valley’s total control over information…we can’t have free and fair election without doing that.”



