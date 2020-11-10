https://www.theblaze.com/news/tucker-carlson-fox-news-cut-away-kayleigh-mcenany

Fox News host Tucker Carlson appeared to take a shot at his Fox News colleague Neil Cavuto on Monday after Cavuto controversially cut away from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

What’s the background?

During a press conference on Monday, McEnany, appearing alongside Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, suggested the outcome of the election was marred by “fraud” and “illegal voting.”

That’s when Cavuto immediately cut away from McEnany.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, I just think we have to be very clear,” Cavuto said.

“She’s charging the other side as welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting,” Cavuto continued. “Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this. I want to make sure that maybe they do have something to back that up, but that’s an explosive charge to make that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating.”

He went on to say, “If she does bring proof of that, of course, we’ll take you back; so far she has started saying, right at the outset, welcoming fraud, welcoming illegal voting. Not so fast.”

What did Carlson say?

On his Fox News show Monday night, Carlson took a swipe at Cavuto, although he did not refer to his Fox News colleague by name.

“A large percentage of our population no longer believes that our democracy is real. That is sad. It is also dangerous — it could easily get worse,” Carlson began.

“What we’re doing in response is hardly the solution. It is making our country much more volatile. It is setting us up for something bad,” Carlson continued. “In a democracy, you can’t ignore honest questions from citizens. … You can’t dismiss them out of hand as crazy or immoral for asking. You can’t just cut away from coverage you don’t like.”

Carlson went on to say, “You can’t simply tell people to accept an outcome, because force doesn’t work in a democracy — that’s dictatorship. In a free society, you have to convince the public of your legitimacy; you have to win them over with reason.”

Although Trump’s campaign and supporters continue to allege voter fraud swung the election in Biden’s favor, election experts say they have not seen evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“The credible path is to actually be able to produce evidence in the individual states to show fraud, to throw the results in doubt. So far we have seen absolutely nothing that would rise to that level,” election law expert Benjamin Ginsberg said, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Meanwhile, election law expert Richard Hasen told NPR, “Unless something new happens, I don’t see a viable path for Trump to litigate his way out of an Electoral College loss.”

