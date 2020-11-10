https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/twitter-censors-announcement-massive-pro-trump-rally-saturday-washington-dc/
On Monday we announced a MAJOR MARCH FOR TRUMP Planned on Saturday November 14 — at Noon Eastern in Freedom Plaza.
This is a major event that was announced on Monday.
#StopTheSteal
Please RSVP at StopTheSteal.US
But the Democrats and their allies in Big Tech don’t want you to hear about this rally.
Big Tech is censoring this peaceful rally!
When was the last time Big Tech censored a violent rally for Black Lives Matter?
Via Ali Alexander:
#StopTheSteal
Please RSVP at StopTheSteal.US