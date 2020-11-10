https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/twitter-censors-announcement-massive-pro-trump-rally-saturday-washington-dc/

On Monday we announced a MAJOR MARCH FOR TRUMP Planned on Saturday November 14 — at Noon Eastern in Freedom Plaza.

This is a major event that was announced on Monday.

#StopTheSteal

Please RSVP at StopTheSteal.US

TRENDING: HUGE EXCLUSIVE: Michigan AG Dana Nessel Sends Cease and Desist Order to Journalist Demanding He Erase His #DetroitLeaks Video Showing Voter Fraud Training — OR FACE CRIMINAL PROSECUTION

But the Democrats and their allies in Big Tech don’t want you to hear about this rally.

Big Tech is censoring this peaceful rally!
When was the last time Big Tech censored a violent rally for Black Lives Matter?

Via Ali Alexander:

There is a MAJOR MARCH FOR TRUMP Planned on Saturday November 14 — at Noon Eastern in Freedom Plaza.

This is a major event that was announced this morning.

#StopTheSteal

Please RSVP at StopTheSteal.US

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...