https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/10/twitter-flags-sworn-affidavit-alleging-election-fraud-in-detroit-as-disputed-because-voter-fraud-of-any-kind-is-exceedingly-rare-in-the-us/
About The Author
Related Posts
Ex-Hillary Clinton senior adviser comes after Dem senators who aren't sufficiently outraged by ACB's 'illegitimate' SCOTUS nom
October 13, 2020
'It will bury all of us, man': Former Hunter Biden partner Tony Bobulinski drops some bombshells before debate
October 22, 2020
twitchy.com – Who Said What
October 13, 2020
The Trump campaign's Hogan Gidley: The Proud Boys 'is a reprehensible group'
September 30, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy