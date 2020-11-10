https://www.oann.com/uk-pm-johnson-speaks-to-biden-discusses-covid-19-and-climate-change/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-pm-johnson-speaks-to-biden-discusses-covid-19-and-climate-change

November 10, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he spoke to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday about working together on tackling climate change and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just spoke to @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election,” Johnson said in a tweet.

“I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities – from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic.”

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

