FILE PHOTO: Lee Cain, Downing Street Director of Communications, is seen at Downing Street in London, Britain, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

November 10, 2020

(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to appoint his director of communications Lee Cain as new chief of staff, The Times reported.

Cain had earlier served under Johnson’s aide Dominic Cummings in the 2016 Brexit “Vote Leave” campaign and his promotion is part of a shake-up of Johnson’s Downing Street operation, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

