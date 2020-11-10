https://hannity.com/media-room/urgent-we-will-not-win-in-georgia-unless-you-get-involved-call-the-governor-now/

BIDEN AT PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: ‘I Am the Vice President of the United States’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.13.19

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign during Thursday night’s presidential debate; strangely informing the audience he’s the Vice President of the United States.

“The President did the best thing that could be done at the time,” said Biden when asked about President Obama’s immigration policies.”

“How about you?” asked moderator Jorge Ramos.

“I’m the Vice President of the United States,” Biden asserted.

Biden faced tough questions and jabs from his fellow Democratic challengers during Thursday’s debate; including Senator Elizabeth Warren whose poll numbers have risen in recent weeks.

“The 2020 candidate pulled off a rare showing in an Economist/YouGov poll published Wednesday, tying the largely untouchable former Vice President Joe Biden with 26 percent support among registered voters. It marks one of the few polls where Biden is within danger of losing his frontrunner status, and contains a dismal prediction for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.),” reports The Week magazine.

“Biden has only had a few close calls in previous polls, but Warren’s 2020 rise has seemingly been eating away at his support as well as Sanders’. In a late August poll from Monmouth University, Sanders and Warren topped the pool with 20 percent support, and Biden was just behind at 19 percent. In this Economist/YouGov poll, Biden is back up, but so is Warren, both leaving Sanders a full 10 points behind at 16 percent,” adds the website.