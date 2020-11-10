https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/wait-see-coming-president-trump-fires-warning-shot-fraudulent-computer-voting-systems/

President Trump on Tuesday night fired a warning shot on the fraudulent computer voting systems that coincidentally keep flipping Trump votes to Joe Biden.

“Wait until you see what’s coming!” Trump said.

“I don’t care what state you’re in, this computer voting system is wide open to fraud and intervention.” @LouDobbs True, and wait until you see what’s coming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020

The Gateway Pundit has covered numerous events in this election which are being referred to as system ‘glitches’ in the media.

Monday night we provided another ‘glitch,’ this time in Wisconsin, which if reversed would eliminate Biden’s reported vote lead in the state.

This all started after a brave county clerk in Antrim, Michigan came forward and said a software glitch caused 6,000 votes to be stolen from President Trump and given to Joe Biden.

A so-called computer ‘glitch’ fix in one of Michigan’s Antrim County has led to 6,000 votes switching from Joe Biden to President Trump. The Head of the Republican Party has asked for an additional 47 counties be recounted after the fix since these 47 counties also use the same Dominion software.

