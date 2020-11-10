https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-liberal-lunatics-gather-beat-effigy-president-donald-trump-baseball-bat-hollywood/

An unhinged liberal mob gathered on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to take turns beating an effigy of President Donald Trump that was tied to a street light.

The crowd laughed and cheered as a woman repeatedly bashed the scarecrow — as well-adjusted adults typically do.

It’s funny how they think they’re built to survive in the world they’re trying to build. pic.twitter.com/V7sBhCZvCO — PatersonꐕLove✞ (@BLACKLIVESMAGA1) November 10, 2020

The scene was strikingly similar to one in Philadelphia over the weekend, where looney liberals took turns attacking a pillow with Trump’s face on it.

If you think that this is normal, you’re certifiably insane. Watch as liberals gather, attack a Donald Trump pillow [Yes, im serious]pic.twitter.com/SjmQCSFk3T — 6% Δᵗ๓gเᖇˡ (@WarTimeGirl) November 8, 2020

Washington Times columnist Daniel Pipes tweeted, “about a 1K people milled about #PhiladelphiaCityHall this afternoon, centered around a cone-shaped pillow-like item bearing Trump’s face.”

“People ritualistically kicked, slammed, and punched it to much applause,” Pipes continued. “It’s disturbing because symbolic violence leads to actual violence.”

About a 1K people milled about #PhiladelphiaCityHall this afternoon, centered around a cone-shaped pillow-like item bearing Trump’s face. People ritualistically kicked, slammed, and punched it to much applause. It’s disturbing because symbolic violence leads to actual violence. pic.twitter.com/m3o9PrGggl — Daniel Pipes دانيال بايبس (@DanielPipes) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Biden has declared that the nation is healed and united — while also illegitimately claiming victory.

