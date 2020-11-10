https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/10/watch-msnbcs-ken-dilanian-curses-live-on-air-during-hot-mic-moment/
A few moments ago, MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian was caught cursing on a hot-mic when asked a question by host Craig Melvin:
Watch for yourself! It appears he was reacting to something he was reading on his phone:
Wait for it 😂 😂 😂
pic.twitter.com/Skm06sqWmC
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 10, 2020
So, Ken, what caused this reaction?
But WHY did Ken Dilanian curse on live TV?
— Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) November 10, 2020
