https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-pompeo-there-will-be-a-smooth-transition-to-a-second-trump-administration

U.S. Secretary of the State Department Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that there will be “a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

“Is the State Department currently preparing to engage with the Biden transition team?” a reporter asked Tuesday. “And if not, at what point does a delay hamper a smooth transition or pose a risk to national security?”

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo responded. “Right?”

“We’re ready,” he said. “The world is watching what’s taking place, here. We’re gonna count all the votes; when the process is complete, there will be electors selected.”

“Theres a process,” the Secretary reiterated, “the Constitution lays it out pretty clearly. The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with a president who’s in office on January 20, a minute after noon will also be successful.”

WATCH:

.@SecPompeo: “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” pic.twitter.com/KC1HIDCkgU — ThePoliticalInsider (@TPInsidr) November 10, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.