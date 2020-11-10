https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-tucker-carlson-throws-not-subtle-dig-fox-news-neil-cavuto-cutting-away-trump-campaign-press-conference/

Tucker Carlson took aim at Neil Cavuto and Fox News with a not-so-subtle dig on his Monday evening show on the network.

Cavuto, and Fox News, made waves earlier in the day by cutting away from a press conference held by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. He claimed that the network cannot continue to air her “false claims” in “good conscience.”

TUCKER takes aim at Neil Cavuto for cutting away from the Trump campaign’s press conference today: “You can’t just cut away from coverage you don’t like. Force doesn’t work in a democracy. That’s a dictatorship. Telling voters to shut up is never enough.” pic.twitter.com/uxFbxdIJFR — August Takala (@AugustTakala) November 10, 2020

“You can’t just cut away from coverage you don’t like. You can’t simply tell people to accept an outcome… because force doesn’t work in a democracy. That’s a dictatorship, Carlson said. “In a free society you have to convince the public of your legitimacy. You have to win them over with reason. Democracy is always a voluntary arrangement. Telling voters to shut up is never enough.”

The media, including Fox News, is blatantly trying to rig the election by trying to hide information about potential election fraud from voters.

Fox News cuts away from the Trump campaign press conference with Neil Cavuto saying that they “can’t in good countenance continue showing this” when @PressSec says that Democrats are “welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting” in the election pic.twitter.com/0d5B5cJ0D8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 9, 2020

Fox News just cut away from @PressSec, saying the network could not in good conscience continue to air her false claims, for which she has provided no supporting evidence. — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) November 9, 2020

WOW. @FoxNews just pulled out of the press conference because they didn’t like what @PressSec said about election fraud. I cannot believe they just did that. @realDonaldTrump — Matthew Betley🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) November 9, 2020

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

