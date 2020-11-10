http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IMP0TgeFOhM/

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has instructed federal agencies to prepare a budget for President Donald Trump’s second term.

The Washington Post cites “multiple administration officials” speaking anonymously, noting that the budget office instructed agencies to produce a 2022 fiscal year budget, which “rankled and surprised” career government officials.

OMB Director Russell Vought, a former official from the conservative Heritage Foundation, has frequently trumpeted his loyalty to Trump since taking the position in 2018.

“We are in the middle of budget season,” a source from OMB told Breitbart News shortly when asked about the report.

Trump has refused to concede the election to former Vice President Joe Biden, after several corporate media outlets last weekend declared him the winner.

The incumbent president continues to challenge the vote count in key swing states that he needs to win the election.

In the meantime, the president has made no indication that he plans to cooperate with Biden until all of the votes have been counted and his campaign has exhausted all legal efforts.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joked Tuesday that the administration was planning a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration” when asked if he was cooperating with the Biden transition team.

The Trump administration has also ordered government officials not to cooperate with Biden’s transition team which is currently planning their takeover of the federal government.

Reporters asked Biden at a press conference about Trump’s refusal to concede the race.

“I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly,” he replied. “I think it will not help the president’s legacy.”

When asked what he would say to Trump if he was watching his press conference, Biden replied, “Mr. President, I look forward to speaking with you.”

