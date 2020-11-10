https://www.theblaze.com/news/whoopi-goldberg-goes-off-on-the-view-tells-republicans-trump-supporters-to-suck-it-up-how-dare-you-question-election-results

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host on “The View,” said that Republicans and conservatives should “suck it up” and accept the preliminary results of the 2020 presidential election — and even cited how “gracious” former secretary of state and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was in 2016 when she lost the election to President Donald Trump.

At the time of this reporting, Trump has refused to concede to Joe Biden and has said that he will be filing various lawsuits against several states’ election results in order to “ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

What are the details?

Goldberg opened Monday’s airing of the long-running daytime TV show by singing Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.”

Later during one of the segments on the 2020 presidential election, Goldberg accused Trump supporters of overreacting in their desire for a recount in various states across the country, saying that they need to “suck it up” and accept the preliminary results showing a victory for former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Now, I just want to bring something up right now,” she said. “I want to say to all those people who don’t believe that Americans actually got out and voted, let me say this to you: When you knew who was elected four years ago, Hillary Clinton didn’t say ‘Hey, wait a minute, this doesn’t feel right, stop the count.’ She didn’t say, ‘This isn’t right, I’m not going for it.’ She didn’t say any of that. So, all of you, suck it up. Suck it up like we sucked it up.”

She continued, “And if you’re not sure that you’re comfortable with Joe Biden, do what we did: Find things and then take it to the law and if the law says it’s something to look at, look at it. But from now on, suck it up.”

Goldberg added, “Grow the pair for [Trump] that he can’t grow for himself, because this is ridiculous, you’re not sure that he won. You’re bringing into question all these Americans who voted legally, came out and stood and voted. How dare you question it?”

What else?

It seems fair to point out that many Democrats lost their minds and went into meltdown mode following Trump’s 2016 election — and while former Democratic nominee Clinton did concede after the 2016 election results, she repeatedly obsessed over the loss for months and months following the Nov. 2016 shutout.

In the days following the 2016 presidential election, demonstrations and riots broke out across the country.

The New York Times reported, “On campuses nationwide, students marched against Mr. Trump with signs bearing slogans like ‘Not my president,’ and protesters in Oakland, Calif., smashed windows and set fire to garbage bins. On Wednesday night, thousands of people protested in several cities, including Chicago, Philadelphia, Seattle and New York, where demonstrators converged in Midtown Manhattan in front of Trump Tower, the home of the president-elect.”

Some voters even suggested that the Electoral College should refuse to elect Trump at the time.

In 2017, Clinton herself wrote a book titled “What Happened,” which pondered the many failures on her part that led to the stunning defeat. In the book, she admitted to going to the woods nearby her New York home and screaming in horror. That same year, she also admitted that she’d watch news coverage on Trump’s policymaking and international dealings and ask herself what she’d do instead, if she were president.

“Losing is my biggest regret,” she told NPR at the time. “And losing to someone who was not qualified and did not have the experience or the temperament to be president of the United States. That is my biggest regret.”

That same year, the former secretary of state also said that she wouldn’t rule out contesting the legitimacy of the 2016 election.

According to a Politico report, she “refused to rule out challenging the legitimacy of last year’s presidential election … though she said such a move would be unprecedented and legally questionable.”

“I don’t know if there’s any legal constitutional way to do that. I think you can raise questions,” Clinton told NPR’s Terry Gross during an interview.

Following her interview with Gross, a Clinton spokesperson clarified the former secretary of state’s remark, saying, “Secretary Clinton has said repeatedly the results of the election are over but we have to learn what happened. I would hope anyone in America concerned about the integrity of our democracy would feel the same way if we got there. But we’re not. Right now Bob Mueller and several congressional committees are investigating to what extent the Russians impacted our election and who exactly helped them do so.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

