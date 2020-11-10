https://www.dailywire.com/news/whoopi-goldberg-to-gop-suck-it-up-and-accept-election-results-like-we-sucked-it-up-in-2016

Whoopi Goldberg, one of several co-hosts on ABC’s “The View,” erupted in anger on Monday as she attacked supporters of President Donald Trump, saying that they needed to “suck it up” and accept the results of the 2020 election—which has not been officially called—just like Democrats “sucked it up” and allegedly accepted the results of the 2016 election.

“Now, I just want to bring something up right now. I want to say to all those people who don’t believe that Americans actually got out and voted, let me say this to you,” Goldberg said. “When you know who was elected four years ago, Hilary Clinton didn’t say, ‘Hey, wait a minute, this doesn’t feel right, stop the count.’ She didn’t say, ‘This isn’t right, I’m not going for it.’ She didn’t say any of that. So, all of you, suck it up. Suck it up like we sucked it up.”

“And if you’re not sure that you’re comfortable with Joe Biden, do what we did, find things and then take it to the law and if the law says it’s something to look at, look at it,” she continued. “But from now on, suck it up.”

“Grow the pair for him that he can’t grow for himself,” she said, referring to the president. “Because this is ridiculous, you’re not sure that he won. You’re bringing into question all these Americans who voted legally, came out and stood and voted. How dare you question it?”

While former Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton did concede immediately after the election and Trump has not yet done so—due to ballots still being counted in several states and various legal challenges that have been filed by his campaign—not every Democrat “sucked it up” and accepted that Trump was a legitimate president. Goldberg, for example, refuses to even say Trump’s name.

Two years into Trump’s presidency, 67% of Democrat voters said that they believed that it was “definitely true” or “probably true” that “Russia tampered with vote tallies in order to get Donald Trump elected,” according to an Economist/YouGov Poll.

Daily Caller reporter Peter Hasson noted that there was never any evidence of Russia tampering with vote tallies.

Just last year, Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden said that he “absolutely agree[d]” with a woman who said that Trump was “an illegitimate president,” claiming that “Trump won the 2016 election with Russia’s help.” Even Clinton falsely claimed that Trump was “an illegitimate president.”

Former President Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, also suggested that Trump was an illegitimate president, claiming that “Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016.”

“He lost the election, and he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf,” Carter claimed without evidence.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified a report in September that Clinton was referred by federal officials to the FBI for investigation after allegedly approving of a plan to “stir up a scandal against” Trump by tying him to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ratcliffe made the bombshell revelations in a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, which contained three major points:

In late July 2016, U.S. intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee. The IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation or the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication.

According to his handwritten notes, former Central Intelligence Agency Director [John] Brennan subsequently briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.”

On Sept. 7, 2016, U.S. intelligence officials forwarded an investigative referral to FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok regarding “U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private mail server.”

