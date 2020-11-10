https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/six-battleground-states-democrat-governors-pause-counting-election-night-coordinated/

There are several reports on Election night that five battleground states quit counting on Election night.

NewsMax pointed out the coincidence of it happening in those five states with Democratic governors with Trump ahead before the “pauses.”

Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada mysteriously quit counting after midnight.

We reported on this late at night on election night!

This never happens.

The liars at Far Left Politifact later came out and said the counting did not stop in these states.

As usual Politifact is only telling half the story.

It’s what they do.

Fact-check that!

In Georgia and several states on election night the officials announced they would resume counting in the morning.

It was a head fake.

In Fulton County Georgia elections officials told the media and our observers that they were shutting down the tabulation center at State Farm Arena at 10:30 p.m. on election night only to continue counting ballots in secret until 1:00 a.m.

Let me repeat. Fulton County elections officials told the media and our observers that they were shutting down the tabulation center at State Farm Arena at 10:30 p.m. on election night only to continue counting ballots in secret until 1:00 a.m. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 10, 2020

In Michigan they dumped 138,000 votes for Biden in the middle of the night.

Not one vote went for Trump.

Wisconsin also dumped votes at 4 AM — ALL FOR BIDEN.

In Pennsylvania Joe Biden received OVER ONE MILLION VOTES after election day — over ONE-THIRD of his totals!

This happened over and over again.

Why? Why did this happen at 11 PM on Election night?

Democrats knew they were getting trounced.

Who organized the call?

Americans have a right to know this.

