As President Trump challenges the outcome of the election amid growing allegations of fraud, nearly 9-in-10 Republicans believe the increase in mail-in voting will lead to more vote fraud, according to a new Rasmussen poll.

It found that 86% of Republican likely voters believe it will lead to bigger problems, including 44% who said they are “very concerned.”

Overall, reports reports the Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard, 59% said that they are concerned mail-in balloting will result in more fraud.

Among Democrats, 36% were concerned said they were concerned.

Bedard called the outcome of the poll a “broad condemnation of the process currently under fire in vote counts around the nation.”

Bedard noted that in several states, Democrats dominated the early voting, both in person and via mail.

Trump has been angered by several states accepting ballots after Election Day, including Pennsylvania, where the governor bypassed the will of the legislature and got a deadline extension in court.

Rasmussen said nearly 30% of the respondents are not confident votes in their state will be correctly recorded. Fifteen percent say they are “not at all confident.”

