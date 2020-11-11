https://thehill.com/homenews/media/525477-abcs-raddatz-is-the-president-planning-a-military-operation

ABC’s chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz questioned whether President Trump is “planning a military operation” amid a flurry of Pentagon resignations.

“No one has seen anything like this. There is concern about what this means,” Gaddatz told ABC’s David Muir on World News Tonight. “Is the president planning a military operation or the use of federal troops which [Defense Secretary Mark] Esper opposed?”

The resignations came Tuesday from the Pentagon’s top policy official James Anderson, the agency’s top intelligence official Joseph Kernan, and Jen Stewart, chief of staff to Defense Secretary Mark EsperMark EsperTop Republicans signal support for CIA director amid talk of her possible ouster Overnight Defense: Pentagon faces leadership shakeup after Trump fires Esper | Trump approves UAE weapons package | Senate panel proposes 6B spending bill CIA director meets with McConnell amid speculation over possible firing MORE before Trump fired him Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raddatz echoed sentiments expressed by President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE, who has said Trump’s refusal to concede “will not help the president’s legacy.”

She pointed towards other GOP members voicing support for Esper’s role as defense secretary despite Trump’s removal of him on Monday.

“Even Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTop Republicans signal support for CIA director amid talk of her possible ouster Overnight Defense: Pentagon faces leadership shakeup after Trump fires Esper | Trump approves UAE weapons package | Senate panel proposes 6B spending bill On The Money: Senate releases spending bills, setting up talks for December deal | McConnell pushing for ‘highly targeted’ COVID deal | CFPB vet who battled Trump will lead Biden plans to overhaul agency MORE (R-Ky.) praised Esper today, and Republican John Cornyn John CornynTop Republicans signal support for CIA director amid talk of her possible ouster Senate Republicans urge Trump to go all-in on Georgia Pence doesn’t provide evidence of voter fraud in meeting with GOP senators MORE (Texas), a member of the Senate GOP leadership, said of Trump’s decision to fire Esper, ‘I don’t think it helps him and I don’t think it helps the country.'”

Esper’s firing by Trump also comes as the president has indicated to allies that FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director Gina Haspel Gina Cheri HaspelThe Hill’s Morning Report – ObamaCare front and center; transition standoff continues Top Republicans signal support for CIA director amid talk of her possible ouster CIA director meets with McConnell amid speculation over possible firing MORE stand as the next officials in line for removal. However, he has yet to take action.

Trump and some GOP congressional allies have eyed the FBI and CIA directors as uncooperative in pursuing unproven allegations the Obama administration illegally spied on the president’s campaign, also tapping Wray over the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s past business ventures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts in national security are concerned any further disruptions of administrative roles in the Department of Defense, FBI and CIA could create a problematic and disjointed transfer of power when Biden is slated to take the Oval Office on Jan. 20.

Max Stier, director of the Partnership for Public Service, a nonprofit and nonpartisan group that oversees the Center for Presidential Transition, told CNN the importance of a swift and stable transition of power from presidents post-inauguration, citing the George W. Bush and Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreWhite House uncertainty grows over Trump post-election actions Texas governor says presidential election result has yet to be certified Does Joe Biden owe his win to Jo Jorgensen? MORE White House race of 2000.

“You look back to 9/11 and the 9/11 Commission. It was very clear, looking back, that some of the delays that then-President George W. Bush experienced during the transition resulted in his delaying getting his national security team in place. And that hurt us,” Stier said, citing the 9/11 Commission report.

“What’s at stake, really, is our security, our safety. And with the world we’re in today, with economic challenges that are incredibly severe, we have a lot that we should be worried about,” said Stier.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

