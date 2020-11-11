https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/AlanDershowitz-trump-lawsuit-pennsylvania/2020/11/11/id/996606

The lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump challenging the mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania is his “strongest” litigation he’s filed against any state, legal expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV.

“The strongest lawsuit is the one in Pennsylvania involving the votes by mail that were submitted before the end of election day but weren’t received until after election day,” Dershowitz told Wednesday’s “American Agenda.”

“There they have a very good chance of winning in the Supreme Court on the basis of Article II of the Constitution that clearly says that it’s the legislature, not the state courts, that decide voting rules. And Pennsylvania used the (state) Supreme Court decision rather than the legislative decision,” Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz added, “That their best chance because its a wholesale constitutional challenge. The other challenges are largely state court challenges because they’re based on retails allegations of corruption. And those are not federal issues. You have to decide those in state court.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

​Related Stories:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

