https://thepostmillennial.com/president-trump-wins-alaska?fbclid=IwAR3JIqrOSSw1cDarAzyAkrxYHWUB-q27EYAHmWtjXAaG6pEfeWF12ogO6_w

Current US President Donald Trump has just won the state of Alaska.

Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate and considered by many to be the projected winner, was also projected to win Alaska, but the final count has come in in favor of his opponent.

Trump has not as of yet conceded the election, and has launched legal actions from one end of the country to another, alleging fraud in several key states and jurisdictions where the race has been very close.

The outcome of the election is far from certain due to these legal processes, which, if enough of them are judged in favour of the Trump campaign, would grant him victory in the election.

The Trump campaign is hopeful for more reversals like that of Alaska, especially in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina, where specific lawsuits have been filed, and margins are razor-thin. If the allegations of fraud in the electoral process are true, there is a possibility that the outcome of these states’ election results may change.

There is also the possibility of more legal actions being filed in coming days.



