Rep. Don Young, the oldest member of Congress and Alaska’s only congressman in the U.S. House of Representatives, has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19,” the Republican congressman tweeted on Thursday. “I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska, and ask for privacy at this time. May God Bless Alaska.”

Young, 87, has represented the state of Alaska for more than four decades.

There have been more than 10.5 million COVID-19 cases so far in the U.S. and more than 242,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

