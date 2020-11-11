https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/11/all-about-the-benjamins-ilhan-omars-campaign-has-reportedly-paid-her-husbands-firm-over-2-7-million-since-early-2019/

Will Twitter suspend the New York Post for this Ilhan Omar scoop?

Rep. Omar has paid husband’s political consulting firm nearly $2.8M https://t.co/kmZvh6v0ZB pic.twitter.com/HVQsfRGIXm — New York Post (@nypost) November 11, 2020

More:

Omar’s campaign paid $1.6 million to E Street Group LLC, which is owned by her husband, Tim Mynett, from the start of 2019 to July 22, 2020, Fox News reported Tuesday, citing Federal Election Commission data. Another $1.1 million was sent to the firm in the third quarter and $27,000 in the following weeks. The $1.1 million figure represented nearly 70 percent of the $1.6 million that her campaign spent in those three months, the report said.

Hey, what better way to keep an eye on where your campaign money is going than by giving millions of dollars of it to your husband?

Nice work if you can get it — Dale (@JustDarren77) November 11, 2020

Keep it in the family I guess 🙄 https://t.co/J9X9y61C99 — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) November 11, 2020

That’s one way of putting it.

Or so we were led to believe. But things have change(D), it seems.

it’s almost like she gets a hall pass https://t.co/7UuCYWsdnJ — LegallyBae (@legallybae) November 11, 2020

That’s because she does get one. Over and over again. All part of the perks of being a Democrat.

Not a single one. Because they’ve wasted all their energy calling out alleged corruption on the Right, they’re just too tired to care about blatant corruption on the Left.

***

Related:

How ’bout that? Looks like the Biden-Harris administration will be a family affair

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

