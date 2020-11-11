https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/11/already-setting-the-narrative-wapo-explains-why-job-growth-will-slow-during-a-biden-presidency-and-guess-whose-fault-itll-be/

Let the “bait and switch” effort begin to unfold and become quite obvious:

So, those millions and millions of jobs Biden promised might not actually come to fruition?

It certainly didn’t take long — and the election isn’t even official yet.

It must be good to be a Democrat and know you have a full-time spin shop called the media.

