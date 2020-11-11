https://nationalfile.com/arizona-maricopa-county-gop-chair-resigns-following-failure-to-check-voting-machines/

Rae Chornenky, the Maricopa County GOP Chair, has been forced to resign following her failure to sign the Certificate of Accuracy for the voting machines.

Maricopa County in Arizona, which contains the state capitol Phoenix, has been at the center of attention following the election, being judged as crucial to President Trump’s chances of winning the state. At the time of writing, Arizona is still counting its votes, and a winner has not been declared by most media organizations, bar Fox and the AP.

A number of allegations of voter irregularities have also arisen in Arizona. However, the Certificate of Accuracy, that should be signed by representatives of both parties, ensuring no fraud can occur, was not signed by any Republican. Maricopa County GOP Chairman Rae Chornenky failed to show up to verify the document, leaving only Democrats and representatives from the Secretary of State to sign it.

Arizona State Representative, and now State Senator-elect, Kelly Townsend, called on Chornenky to resign, along with her 1st Vice Chair Linda Brickman. “This is 100% unacceptable and has contributed to the collapse of Arizona voter confidence,” Townsend tweeted.

I formally & publicly call on Rae Chornenky & 1st Vice Chair Linda Brickman (who should have been there in her stead if she could not make it) to resign effective immediately. This is 100% unacceptable & has contributed to the collapse of Arizona voter confidence. @ChornenkyRae pic.twitter.com/WoXFMQkz9s — Rep. Kelly Townsend (@KellyTownsend11) November 10, 2020

As of Wednesday, Chornenky stepped down as Maricopa County GOP Chair. “I wish to thank Rae Chornenky for doing the right thing,” Townsend tweeted. “I place my full support behind the wishes/decisions of the full membership of the MCRC on how they decide to move forward.”

I wish to thank Rae Chornenky for doing the right thing and stepping down as Chair, and I place my full support behind the wishes/decisions of the full membership of the MCRC on how they decide to move forward.@ChornenkyRae — Rep. Kelly Townsend (@KellyTownsend11) November 11, 2020

Before a photograph of the document had been released, Chornenky appeared to deny the claims on Twitter on Monday. “I’ll resign when you sprout even an ounce of integrity and obtain the intelligence to check your facts before spreading filth about a person whom you don’t know on a topic about which you have not the slightest clue,” Chornenky tweeted.

I’ll tell you what, I’ll resign when you sprout even an ounce of integrity and obtain the intelligence to check your facts before spreading filth about a person whom you don’t know on a topic about which you have not the slightest clue. — Rae Chornenky (@ChornenkyRae) November 10, 2020

The voting machines, which Chornenky failed to verify, have come under scrutiny themselves. Dominion, the company behind the machines used in Arizona and other states, not only have ties to the Clinton Global Initiative, but also continue to sell decade-old machines that have “known vulnerabilites” that make them susceptible to hacking.

National File reported on Tuesday that voting machines and ballot counters were found lying abandoned in a strip mall in Maricopa County, days after the election was held.

ALERT: Ballot Printers, Voting Machines, Left Unattended In Strip Mall In Maricopa 4 Days After Polls Close pic.twitter.com/O9IXRIBD09 — Chief America 1st Trumpster (President Elect) (@ChiefTrumpster) November 10, 2020

