https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/525614-arizonas-republican-ag-defends-states-election-people-voted-republican

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) defended the state’s election process on Wednesday against accusations of voter fraud and irregularities from the Trump campaign.

Appearing on Fox News, Brnovich was asked by host Neil Cavuto about recent disputes over voting currently being argued in Arizona, including one in which a Trump campaign attorney claimed to have evidence that votes in Maricopa County had been “incorrectly rejected” and requested that the evidence be sealed.

Election officials’ attorneys successfully argued to leave the evidence unsealed because the public “has a right to know how flimsy Plaintiffs’ evidence actually is,” according to the Arizona Republic.

Brnovich dismissed the lawsuit as inconsequential saying, “We are literally talking about less than 200 votes that are in question and doubt. So the reality is, even if it was possible that those votes flipped, those 200 votes, I do not think it will make a difference in Arizona just because of the numbers.”

“On election night, if you looked at the numbers — and a lot of people that are really good at politics and polling here had said that it was possible for the president to come back,” said Brnovich. He stated that the reality of the election is that Trump’s chances of making a comeback in the votes was “highly unlikely” given the amount of ballots left and the percentage he would need in order to make any gains.

According to Brnovich, there are less than 50,000 votes left to be counted and the president would need to get 65 percent of those to win Arizona.

“My point is this, Neil, is that we need to deal in facts and evidence,” said Brnovich. “If there is a problem or you think there is a potential problem, the answer is, you don’t wait until it’s done to file a lawsuit. If you have problems with people on the voter rolls, you know, other issues, you need to address those problems prospectively instead of reactively.”

Cavuto praised Brnovich, a Republican, for his “nerves of steel and a backbone to match,” delivering news that members of party would likely not enjoy hearing.

Brnovich ended his interview by making the observation that if there was indeed a conspiracy, it failed in securing other elected seats for the Democratic Party.

“The county election official who was Democrat lost and other Republicans won. What really happened, it came down to people split their ticket. People vote for Republicans down ballot, but they didn’t vote for President TrumpDonald John TrumpFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE.”

