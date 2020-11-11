https://www.oann.com/athletes-arriving-for-tokyo-olympics-do-not-have-to-isolate-for-14-days-organisers-say/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=athletes-arriving-for-tokyo-olympics-do-not-have-to-isolate-for-14-days-organisers-say

FILE PHOTO: Toshiro Muto, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Chief Executive Officer, speaks in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot Miraitowa and Paralympic mascot Someity during an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Issei Kato

November 12, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Athletes who arrive in Japan to participate in the Tokyo Olympics will not have to isolate for the required 14 days after arrival, Olympic organisers said on Thursday.

The 2020 Games were delayed by a year to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, a costly postponement that still has many moving parts given the continued spread of the virus.

