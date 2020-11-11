https://thehill.com/homenews/media/525540-atlanta-journal-constitution-criticizes-loeffler-perdue-as-assaulting-georgias

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution put out a scathing editorial criticizing Georgia GOP Sens. Kelly LoefflerKelly LoefflerPence cancels vacation in Florida: report Election officials in states across the country report no evidence of widespread voter fraud: NYT Georgia GOP House lawmakers add to pressure secretary of state MORE and David Perdue David PerdueAtlanta Journal-Constitution criticizes Loeffler, Perdue as assaulting Georgia’s election system Warnock campaign calls Facebook, Google extending ad bans ‘irresponsible’ ahead of Georgia runoff Voters split on candidates in Georgia Senate runoffs: poll MORE for assaulting the state’s electoral system.

“Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have assaulted Georgia’s election system,” the newspaper said in a banner on top of its front page.

“That is dangerous behavior, both for this state and for this nation. Speaking on the record, Perdue and Loeffler offered no specifics. And that is what makes their campaign-speak attack message so unacceptable,” it continues. “Georgians are wise enough to recognize these antics. And Perdue, Loeffler and others should know better.”

The criticism comes after the Georgia senators called on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to resign, accusing him of failing to “to deliver honest and transparent elections.”

The senators, who are both facing crucial runoff elections to hold on to their seats, said Raffensperger “has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.”

In its editorial, the Journal-Constitution said these were “shocking charges for this pair to level at the person – and the office – responsible for overseeing elections here.”

It further said the accusations were “even more stunning” since they were being made against another Republican, “not that party affiliation should count when the integrity of a core democratic institution is under attack.”

The newspaper again pointed out that the Georgia senators offered “no specifics” to back up their claims, adding that “hyperbole and sly” cannot be investigated.

President Trump Donald John TrumpFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE and Republicans have promoted baseless allegations of voter fraud in the Peach State to explain the narrow lead that President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE has over Trump in the historically-red state. GOP House members in Georgia have called for Raffensperger to look into the allegations.

“Specifically, we ask you to fully examine and grant the requests laid out in their letter addressed to you earlier today before certification of the November 3, 2020, General Election,” they said. “A fair election ensures all legal ballots are counted. We are united in asking you to ensure that such is the case and look forward to your prompt response.”

The Journal-Constitution admitted to being critical of Raffensperger in the past, but noted that it’s a far stretch to say he’s “failed to deliver honest elections.”

“Reckless barely begins to touch on what Perdue and Loeffler have done. Without presenting reasons, they have assaulted Georgia’s election system,” the editorial reads. “That is dangerous behavior in this tense moment, both for this state and for the nation that is watching this risky sideshow.”

Raffensperger announced on Wednesday that he is overseeing a hand recount of ballots cast in the presidential election amid the backlash he’s received.

“With the margin being so close, it will require a full, by-hand recount in each county. This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvass all at once,” Raffensperger said. “It will be a heavy lift, but we will work with the counties to get this done in time for our state certification.”

