November 11, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa has died, the royal palace announced on Wednesday on Twitter.

Sheikh Khalifa passed away on Wednesday morning at Mayo Clinic hospital in the United States, Bahrain’s state news agency said.

The burial ceremony will take place upon the repatriation of his body and the funeral will be limited to a specific number of relatives, the statement said.

Official mourning has been declared for a week.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by William Maclean)

