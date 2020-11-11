https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/11/beat-it-jeffrey-toobin-fired-from-the-new-yorker-after-27-years-as-a-staff-writer-for-some-reason/

Will Twitter still ban you for telling a laid-off journalist to learn to code? Because CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin is reporting Wednesday that he’s been let go after serving 27 years as a staff writer at the New Yorker. He actually managed to hang in there for quite a while, seeing as he was suspended Oct. 19 for masturbating during a Zoom call with members of the New Yorker staff and WNYC radio.

We won’t miss Toobin, and we wouldn’t want to miss any of these puns:

