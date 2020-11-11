https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/11/beat-it-jeffrey-toobin-fired-from-the-new-yorker-after-27-years-as-a-staff-writer-for-some-reason/

Will Twitter still ban you for telling a laid-off journalist to learn to code? Because CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin is reporting Wednesday that he’s been let go after serving 27 years as a staff writer at the New Yorker. He actually managed to hang in there for quite a while, seeing as he was suspended Oct. 19 for masturbating during a Zoom call with members of the New Yorker staff and WNYC radio.

I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) November 11, 2020

We won’t miss Toobin, and we wouldn’t want to miss any of these puns:

a real dick move tbh — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 11, 2020

You need to get a grip on things.. — Deplorable_Maximus (@CritchlowPaul) November 11, 2020

I’m sure you will rise to the occasion. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) November 11, 2020

That sounds like a cockup. Stiff upper lip, old chap. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 11, 2020

well the important thing is you went out doing what you love — kilgore trout, four seasons appreciator (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 11, 2020

What happened? Give us the long and short of it. — Denny Coney Loggins (@DennyLoggins) November 11, 2020

I’m just here for the ratio… — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 11, 2020

Have always enjoyed your work and have missed your perspective on the election on @CNN. Gutted they’ve given you the shaft. — David W. Williams (@davidwilliamsnz) November 11, 2020

Must have seen it coming? — ChrisOnTheTee (@chrismhardy) November 11, 2020

It must suck getting shafted like that. — Matt-icare4All (@matthewmerez) November 11, 2020

Keep cranking it out sir — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) November 11, 2020

Another lefty rag will hire you. Keep your pants on… — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) November 11, 2020

Don’t beat yourself off over it! You just gotta put yourself right back out there and show the world what you’ve got to offer. Show them that deep inside, you’ve got the spunk it takes to make it in this crazy, mixed up world! — 𝓢𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓼 𝓵𝓲𝓴𝓮 𝓽𝓮𝓮𝓷 𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓼𝓶 (@TheSuppressed86) November 11, 2020

Shouldn’t spank it during meetings my dude — Mr.Punch (@Punchacopper) November 11, 2020

can’t believe they’re jerking you around like this — lord crunkington III 🇵🇭 (@postcrunk) November 11, 2020

Hard times and stiff competition. — 🐒 Alicia Layne 🐒 (@Alicia701) November 11, 2020

New Yorker Magazine, not New Yanker Magazine. — 4ever DAYS (BLUE BOY LIVING IN A ROTTEN RED STATE) (@4ever_days) November 11, 2020

Certainly not the climax to 2020 you were hoping for — Gay Wrath 🏳️‍🌈ACAB (@zombie_midgey) November 11, 2020

Thank you for exposing all this. I hope you told those jerks off — Regional Expert (@SortaBad) November 11, 2020

Id ask if you got any severance but afraid to see your package — Ned (@Nedsfeed) November 11, 2020

I mean, did they give *any* kind of reason???? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) November 11, 2020

Feels like a snap judgment to me – loyal employees can’t get rubbed out like this – they just whack people off at the first sign of adversity and jerk them around — BaldEagleJonesJr (@DeetzNutz2) November 11, 2020

Hard times Jeff. CNN has no standards though so they’ll probably still let you on air. If that’s the case you’re really getting off easy. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 11, 2020

I’m glad because I do not want this to be normalized. Masturbating on a video meeting for work is not normal or welcome. Good luck. — Miss Deb (@TorrYD11) November 11, 2020

