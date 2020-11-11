https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/best-governor-america-desantis-drafts-anti-mob-legislation-will-allow-citizens-shoot-looters/

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has drafted a new “anti-mob” legislation that will allow armed citizens to shoot suspected looters.

The legislation will expand on the state’s Stand Your Ground law.

The Miami Herald reports that the “proposal would expand the list of ‘forcible felonies’ under Florida’s self-defense law to justify the use of force against people who engage in criminal mischief that results in the ‘interruption or impairment’ of a business, and looting, which the draft defines as a burglary within 500 feet of a ‘violent or disorderly assembly.’”

The report continues on to say that the legislation will also “enhance criminal penalties for people involved in ‘violent or disorderly assemblies,’ make it a third-degree felony to block traffic during a protest, offer immunity to drivers who claim to have unintentionally killed or injured protesters who block traffic, and withhold state funds from local governments that cut law enforcement budgets.”

Democrats, including Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, have argued that the governor’s draft bill “sounds like an invitation to incite violence.”

“It allows for vigilantes to justify their actions,” Denise Georges, a former Miami-Dade County prosecutor, told the Herald. “It also allows for death to be the punishment for a property crime — and that is cruel and unusual punishment. We cannot live in a lawless society where taking a life is done so casually and recklessly.”

DeSantis recently called out Fox News, during an appearance on the network, for prematurely calling Arizona for Joe Biden while refusing to call states for President Donald Trump that he clearly won.

